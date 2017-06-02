Slowest growth in two years confronts hawkish India central bank
A surprise slowdown in Indian growth along with record-low inflation has thrown the central bank's hawkish monetary-policy bias into question, with some economists suggesting an interest rate cut may be back on the table. While the government still sees India growing at 7.1 percent for 2017, a 6.1 percent expansion in gross domestic product in the first quarter undershot economists' expectations by a full percentage point and was the slowest in two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC