Slowest growth in two years confronts hawkish India central bank

A surprise slowdown in Indian growth along with record-low inflation has thrown the central bank's hawkish monetary-policy bias into question, with some economists suggesting an interest rate cut may be back on the table. While the government still sees India growing at 7.1 percent for 2017, a 6.1 percent expansion in gross domestic product in the first quarter undershot economists' expectations by a full percentage point and was the slowest in two years.

