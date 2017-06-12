Six found guilty of involvement in 19...

Six found guilty of involvement in 1993 blasts in India's financial hub

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Indian court on Friday found six men guilty of involvement in a series of blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993 that killed 257 people and wounded 800, the latest in scores of convictions related to India's most deadly bombings. The special anti-terrorism court said the six had transported weapons and planted bombs, which targeted landmark buildings in the financial hub, including the main stock exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Non- Violent Cultures 1 hr kennedy_christian 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 12 hr gebldg2 26
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... 17 hr Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC