Six found guilty of involvement in 1993 blasts in India's financial hub
An Indian court on Friday found six men guilty of involvement in a series of blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993 that killed 257 people and wounded 800, the latest in scores of convictions related to India's most deadly bombings. The special anti-terrorism court said the six had transported weapons and planted bombs, which targeted landmark buildings in the financial hub, including the main stock exchange.
