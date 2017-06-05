Sitapur Triple Murder UP: Trader, wife, son shot dead during alleged robbery attempt in Sitapur
Lucknow, June 7: A trader, his wife and his son were shot dead by unknown assailants in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday nigh in what is being seen as an alleged robbery attempt. According to reports, another resident from the locality who tried to interfere was also shot at, but survived.
