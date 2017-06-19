Seven killed in Gulmarg cable car accident

Srinagar, June 25 - A family of four from Delhi and three locals were killed on Sunday when a tree uprooted by strong winds sent a gondola car cabin hurtling hundreds of meters down in Jammu and Kashmir after snapping the cable, authorities said. Police sources said people from several cable cars -- former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah put their number at 15 -- were struck or fell off down a valley in the tourist haven Gulmarg as movement came to a stop after the incident and the cars began to sway dangerously.

