Seven killed in Gulmarg cable car accident
Srinagar, June 25 - A family of four from Delhi and three locals were killed on Sunday when a tree uprooted by strong winds sent a gondola car cabin hurtling hundreds of meters down in Jammu and Kashmir after snapping the cable, authorities said. Police sources said people from several cable cars -- former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah put their number at 15 -- were struck or fell off down a valley in the tourist haven Gulmarg as movement came to a stop after the incident and the cars began to sway dangerously.
