Sarbat Khalsa Jathedars raise the heat on Captain, set a deadline for arrests

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed chiefs of three Sikh Takhts on Thursday trained their guns on Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, giving him a month ultimatum to arrest the accused in cases of desecration and theft of Guru Granth Sahib. At a gathering in Faridkot's Bargari on Thursday, the Jathedars passed five resolutions reminding Amarinder of his poll promise to bring to book the guilty in these cases, which include theft of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village, desecration incidents in Bargari and other places, action against those involved in death of two Sikh protestors during police firing in Behbal Kalan in October 2015.

