Russia made no offer of mediation between India, Pakistan: MEA

June 15

New Delhi , June 15 : India on Thursday said that no offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to New Delhi. "No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.



