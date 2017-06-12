RPT-India's oil imports from Iran plunge over gas field row
NEW DELHI, June 15 India's oil imports from Iran have fallen to their lowest since June 2016, shipping data shows, in possible retaliation for Tehran not awarding a gas field development to Indian companies. India, Iran's top oil client after China, shipped in 487,600 barrels per day in May, about 9 percent less compared with April and nearly 40 percent less than a peak registered in October, according to ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.
