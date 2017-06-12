RPT-India's oil imports from Iran plu...

RPT-India's oil imports from Iran plunge over gas field row

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NEW DELHI, June 15 India's oil imports from Iran have fallen to their lowest since June 2016, shipping data shows, in possible retaliation for Tehran not awarding a gas field development to Indian companies. India, Iran's top oil client after China, shipped in 487,600 barrels per day in May, about 9 percent less compared with April and nearly 40 percent less than a peak registered in October, according to ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 6 hr gebldg2 26
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... 11 hr Humanspirit 1
News Non- Violent Cultures 21 hr Killer cows 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC