Ready or not, Indian businesses brace for biggest-ever tax reform

MEERUT, India: Businessman Pankaj Jain is so worried about the impending launch of a new sales tax in India that he is thinking of shutting down his tiny textile factory for a month to give himself time to adjust. Jain is one of millions of small business owners who face wrenching change from India's biggest tax reform since independence that will unify the country's $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a common market.

