RBI initiates PCA against Central Ban...

RBI initiates PCA against Central Bank of India

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, June 14 The Reserve Bank of India has initiated "prompt corrective action" on state-run lender Central Bank of India in the view of its high non-performing assets and negative return on assets . "RBI, vide the letter dated June 13, 2017, has put the bank under Prompt Corrective Action in view of high net NPA and negative RoA," the Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 14 hr fedup 20
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May '17 Islam validates sin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC