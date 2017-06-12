RBI initiates PCA against Central Bank of India
Mumbai, June 14 The Reserve Bank of India has initiated "prompt corrective action" on state-run lender Central Bank of India in the view of its high non-performing assets and negative return on assets . "RBI, vide the letter dated June 13, 2017, has put the bank under Prompt Corrective Action in view of high net NPA and negative RoA," the Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
