Rape victim sues Uber, says execs por...

Rape victim sues Uber, says execs portrayed her as a liar

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Wednesday, March 1, 2017, file photo, shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, June 15, 2017, a New Delhi woman who was raped by an Uber driver in 2014 is suing the company for a second time, alleging that Uber executives got her private medical records and made false statements that she made up the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 2 hr gebldg2 26
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... 7 hr Humanspirit 1
News Non- Violent Cultures 17 hr Killer cows 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC