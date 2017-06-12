Rajinikanth meets farmers, assures support for linking rivers

Chennai, Jun 18 Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth today met a delegation of 16 farmers led by P Ayyakannu and assured them his support for their plea to interlink rivers. Weeks after asking his fans to "prepare for war," hinting that he might consider joining politics, the Kabali star today told the visiting farmers that their plea to link up rivers will be represented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged Rs one crore in this regard.

