Produce prices surge in India's Mahar...

Produce prices surge in India's Maharashtra as farm strike bites

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

CHINCHKHED, India, June 2 Prices of vegetables and milk jumped more than 50 percent in major cities across India's western state of Maharashtra on Friday, the second day of a strike by farmers demanding debt relief and higher prices for their produce. The farmers want the government of India's second most populous state to grant a waiver on their loans, similar to the $5.6 billion in debt forgiveness announced by Uttar Pradesh in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Thu Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 5
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC