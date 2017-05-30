Produce prices surge in India's Maharashtra as farm strike bites

CHINCHKHED, India, June 2 Prices of vegetables and milk jumped more than 50 percent in major cities across India's western state of Maharashtra on Friday, the second day of a strike by farmers demanding debt relief and higher prices for their produce. The farmers want the government of India's second most populous state to grant a waiver on their loans, similar to the $5.6 billion in debt forgiveness announced by Uttar Pradesh in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.