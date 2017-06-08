Problems at Uber Continue as Top Exec...

Problems at Uber Continue as Top Executive for India is Fired

A top Uber executive at its Asia business was fired because he did not handle proceedings correctly in a rape case during 2014 that took place in India according to a pair of media reports. Uber Asia president Eric Alexander was given his walking papers after the media started to question actions of his in obtaining medical records of a New Delhi rape victim who was raped by a driver at Uber, reported one newspaper.

