Presidential Election 2017: A dummy's guide on how the President of India is elected
New Delhi, June 14: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for presidential election 2017. As per the schedule, the election to choose the next President of India will be held on July 17, while the result of Presidential polls will be declared on July 20. The term of incumbent Pranab Mukherjee will end on July 24. So far, no party or coalition has decided any name for the presidential election.
