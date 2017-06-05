Police shoot five protestors dead in ...

Police shoot five protestors dead in central India

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Violent protests have spread across the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, after police admitted to opening fire on crowds of protestors Tuesday killing five. Over 1,000 paramilitary troops have been sent to the state in a bid to quell the unrest, which has seen buses torched and buildings set ablaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Wed No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Grand Salami Spea... 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May '17 Sanjit Ghandi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC