Police shoot five protestors dead in central India
Violent protests have spread across the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, after police admitted to opening fire on crowds of protestors Tuesday killing five. Over 1,000 paramilitary troops have been sent to the state in a bid to quell the unrest, which has seen buses torched and buildings set ablaze.
