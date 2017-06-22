Police arrest man accused in Noida te...

Police arrest man accused in Noida techie's murder

Yesterday

Noida, Jun 4 The accused in the killing of 23- year-old engineer Anjali Rathour has been arrested by Noida Police from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. Ashwini Yadav was a college classmate of Anjali and claimed to have been in a relationship with her, police said.

Chicago, IL

