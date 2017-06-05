Police Arrest All Three Accused Who R...

Police Arrest All Three Accused Who Raped Woman, Killed Her 9-Month-Old Baby

A joint team of Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh police has confirmed the arrest of the third accused in connection with the recent Manesar gang-rape case. The third accused was arrested on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Chicago, IL

