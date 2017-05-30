Passenger traffic grows, India at sec...

Passenger traffic grows, India at second spot: IATA

New Delhi/Mumbai, June 2 After a slump in March, India's domestic passenger traffic growth reclaimed lost ground in April, yet the top rank it had held for 23 straight months till three months back eluded it. According to data furnished by the International Air Transport Association , India's passenger traffic growth accelerated to 15.3 per cent in April from a 14.6 per cent growth reported for March 2017.

Chicago, IL

