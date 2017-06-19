Pan-India movement to resist 'assault...

Pan-India movement to resist 'assault on education'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

JAIPUR: All India Forum for the Right to Education is set to hold a meeting in Bangalore on August 5-6 to build a concerted response to the 'threats to education' in India. Addressing a gathering at Rajasthan University on Sunday, Madhu Prasad , retired teacher of Delhi University said, "Across Indian campuses, unrest has been spreading because of the attempts to thwart education and make it a mere business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Sat wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Sat BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC