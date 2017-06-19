Pan-India movement to resist 'assault on education'

JAIPUR: All India Forum for the Right to Education is set to hold a meeting in Bangalore on August 5-6 to build a concerted response to the 'threats to education' in India. Addressing a gathering at Rajasthan University on Sunday, Madhu Prasad , retired teacher of Delhi University said, "Across Indian campuses, unrest has been spreading because of the attempts to thwart education and make it a mere business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.