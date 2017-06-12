Pakistan: Yoga camp organised by Indian High Commission
Yoga enthusiasts from around the globe are actively participating in different events to mark the third United Nations International Day of Yoga, which is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015. As the world is getting all set to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, Indian High Commission in Pakistan is also making efforts to make the event a grand success.
