Oxford poet honoured by Indian President for Hindi works

Dr Padmesh Gupta, who is also the director of Oxford Business College, was given the Padmabhushan Moturi Satyanarayana award from the President of India last month. He was given the award at a special ceremony at the Sevi Samman Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of the President of India in New Delhi, on May 30. The father-of-one said: "It was a great honour when I found out I had been nominated for the award.

