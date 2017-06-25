Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pak...

Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pakistan, killing 120

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing more than 120 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, an official said. Rizwan Naseer, the head of the Punjab province's rescue services, said 122 people were killed and another 76 were wounded, with many suffering serious burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Sat wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Sat BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC