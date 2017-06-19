Nowhatta mob lynching: Three more peo...

Nowhatta mob lynching: Three more people arrested in killing of J-K police officer

Read more: The Indian Express

Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar. According to J-K DGP S P Vaid, a total of 12 people have been identified in the case and total five people have been arrested in the case.

Chicago, IL

