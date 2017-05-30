Nissan launches 2017 Micra in India
The petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.62 lakh and Rs 7.23 lakh NEW DELHI: Nissan Motor India on Friday launched an updated version of its compact hatchback Micra with price starting at Rs 5.99 lakh . The petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.62 lakh and Rs 7.23 lakh.
