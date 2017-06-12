Mumbai model death: Murder case filed against accused
Mumbai , June 14 : The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused in Model Kritika Chaudhary death case. Earlier on Monday, the 23-year old model's decomposed body was found under mysterious circumstances at her room in Four Bungalows area in Amboli.
