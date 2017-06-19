Modi will pay a price for gap between promises and delivery: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, believes the "huge gap between promises and delivery" was damaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility and that the people of India would punish him in the 2019 general election. In an interview with The Telegraph , the leader from Madhya Pradesh focused on agrarian distress and said the government was mistaken if it believes false publicity can hide ground reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.