Modi will pay a price for gap between...

Modi will pay a price for gap between promises and delivery: Scindia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, believes the "huge gap between promises and delivery" was damaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility and that the people of India would punish him in the 2019 general election. In an interview with The Telegraph , the leader from Madhya Pradesh focused on agrarian distress and said the government was mistaken if it believes false publicity can hide ground reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... 3 hr wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... 6 hr BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC