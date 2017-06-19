Modi will pay a price for gap between promises and delivery: Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, believes the "huge gap between promises and delivery" was damaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility and that the people of India would punish him in the 2019 general election. In an interview with The Telegraph , the leader from Madhya Pradesh focused on agrarian distress and said the government was mistaken if it believes false publicity can hide ground reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|3 hr
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|6 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC