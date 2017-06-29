Modi to become first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel
Narendra Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, in a landmark visit scheduled for July 4. Modi will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a period of two days to discuss "matters of mutual interest," read a press release from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Modi's itinerary also includes plans to meet with members of the Indian community in Tel Aviv and a visit to honor Indian soldiers buried in Haifa cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC