Modi to become first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel

Narendra Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, in a landmark visit scheduled for July 4. Modi will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a period of two days to discuss "matters of mutual interest," read a press release from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Modi's itinerary also includes plans to meet with members of the Indian community in Tel Aviv and a visit to honor Indian soldiers buried in Haifa cemetery.

