Modi government wants to make a 'kisan mukt bharat': Jyotiraditya Scindia
He said by "abdicating" itself from this responsibility, the Modi government was becoming a "mute spectator" at the time when farmers were committing suicide. The Congress today attacked the Centre and the Shivraj Singh Chauhan dispensation in Madhya Pradesh over farmers stir, saying the Narendra Modi government wants a 'Kisan mukt bharat' .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Sat
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC