Minister's death disrupts India's GM mustard plans

On May 18, a week after the government's regulator, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee , approved the commercial release of a herbicide-tolerant GM mustard , Anil Dave, 60, the man on whom the final decision rested as central environment minister, died of a heart attack. Dave had been under enormous pressure - from lobbyists pushing the technology to increase yields on the one hand, and civil society groups opposing GM crops as harmful to environment and food security on the other.

Chicago, IL

