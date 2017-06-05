Minister's death disrupts India's GM mustard plans
On May 18, a week after the government's regulator, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee , approved the commercial release of a herbicide-tolerant GM mustard , Anil Dave, 60, the man on whom the final decision rested as central environment minister, died of a heart attack. Dave had been under enormous pressure - from lobbyists pushing the technology to increase yields on the one hand, and civil society groups opposing GM crops as harmful to environment and food security on the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SciDev.Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|18 min
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Sun
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May '17
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC