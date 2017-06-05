Minister's death disrupts India's GM mustard plans

On May 18, a week after the government's regulator, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee , approved the commercial release of a herbicide-tolerant GM mustard , Anil Dave, 60, the man on whom the final decision rested as central environment minister, died of a heart attack. Dave had been under enormous pressure - from lobbyists pushing the technology to increase yields on the one hand, and civil society groups opposing GM crops as harmful to environment and food security on the other.

