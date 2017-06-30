Millions of children labor in India, some in sweltering heat
In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 photo, Vikas, 12, an Indian boy who sells cooked corn along a busy expressway poses for a photo in Noida, India. Every 100 meters or so there are children selling corn along this busy expressway on the outskirts of New Delhi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|2 hr
|Crane King
|6
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Sat
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Jun 4
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC