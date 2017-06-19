Michael Portillo back on track as he ...

Michael Portillo back on track as he explores India's railways

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

The 64-year-old politician turned presenter has already enjoyed success with Great British Railway Journeys, Great Continental Railway Journeys and Great American Railroad Journeys. His latest adventure will see him travelling through India's mountains and deserts, visiting temples and meeting maharajas, while armed with a 1913 copy of Bradshaw's Handbook Of Indian, Foreign And Colonial Travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... 3 hr 07 Mustang 3
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister 6 hr Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC