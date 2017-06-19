Michael Portillo back on track as he explores India's railways

The 64-year-old politician turned presenter has already enjoyed success with Great British Railway Journeys, Great Continental Railway Journeys and Great American Railroad Journeys. His latest adventure will see him travelling through India's mountains and deserts, visiting temples and meeting maharajas, while armed with a 1913 copy of Bradshaw's Handbook Of Indian, Foreign And Colonial Travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.