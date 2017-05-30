Masks reflecting India's rich and diverse cultures exhibited in Hauz Khas

Bringing together art and culture in a beautiful amalgamation, an exhibition titled 'Mukhosh - Masks of India', is introducing Delhiites to the spectrum of this indigenous art form. Curated by local artist Neelam Malhotra, the extraordinary masks will be on display in Hauz Khas till June 10. The collection has been assembled from various cultures, including tribal, spread across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.