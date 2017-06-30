Married couple killed in road accident in UP
Mathura , Jun 30 A married couple were killed on the spot after their motorbike was hit by a bus carrying tourists in Mahaban here, police said today. The deceased were identified as Bitthal Gautam and his wife Gaura , residents of Mirzapur in Hathras district in western Uttar Pradesh .
