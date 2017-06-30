Married couple killed in road acciden...

Married couple killed in road accident in UP

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mathura , Jun 30 A married couple were killed on the spot after their motorbike was hit by a bus carrying tourists in Mahaban here, police said today. The deceased were identified as Bitthal Gautam and his wife Gaura , residents of Mirzapur in Hathras district in western Uttar Pradesh .

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Jun 24 wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Jun 24 BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC