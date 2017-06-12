Madhya Pradesh firing was planned murder, says Swaraj India

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, along with social activists Swami Agnivesh, Dr Sunilam, and Avik Saha of the Jai Kisan Andolan, addressed the media on Tuesday, after being denied permission to visit the Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh . The founding member of Swaraj Abhiyan and Jai Kisan Andolan, Yadav, alleged that the government was hiding something as it was not letting political activists visit the area.

