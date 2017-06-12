Madhya Pradesh firing was planned mur...

Madhya Pradesh firing was planned murder, says Swaraj India

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, along with social activists Swami Agnivesh, Dr Sunilam, and Avik Saha of the Jai Kisan Andolan, addressed the media on Tuesday, after being denied permission to visit the Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh . The founding member of Swaraj Abhiyan and Jai Kisan Andolan, Yadav, alleged that the government was hiding something as it was not letting political activists visit the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 1 hr fedup 20
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May '17 Islam validates sin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC