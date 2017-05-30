Key accused in Bhanwari Devi murder arrested
Rajasthan police have arrested one of the key accused in the abduction and murder of Bhanwari Devi, a 36-year-old nurse, in 2011. Indira Bishnoi was arrested from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Friday after being on the run for six years.
