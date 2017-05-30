Key accused in Bhanwari Devi murder a...

Key accused in Bhanwari Devi murder arrested

Rajasthan police have arrested one of the key accused in the abduction and murder of Bhanwari Devi, a 36-year-old nurse, in 2011. Indira Bishnoi was arrested from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Friday after being on the run for six years.

