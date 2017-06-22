Kashmir is India's strength, Centre t...

Kashmir is India's strength, Centre turning it into weakness: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government on Sunday and blamed it for the ongoing unrest in Kashmir . Dubbing the BJP-PDP "incompetent", Rahul charged that the Centre was mishandling the Kashmir issue even as it made empty reassurances about peace in the Valley.

Chicago, IL

