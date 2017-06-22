Kashmir is India's strength, Centre turning it into weakness: Rahul Gandhi
NEW DELHI: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government on Sunday and blamed it for the ongoing unrest in Kashmir . Dubbing the BJP-PDP "incompetent", Rahul charged that the Centre was mishandling the Kashmir issue even as it made empty reassurances about peace in the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|3 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|11 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC