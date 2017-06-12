Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested in Jawar while trying to make his way to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi, June 13: Congress member Jyotiraditya Scindia was arrested on Tuesday in Jawar while trying to make his way to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia who was planning to meet with the protesting farmers in Mandsaur was arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Panel Code and was hence stopped from entering the already tensed zone of Mandsaur.
