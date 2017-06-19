Justice Karnan arrested in Coimbatore
New Delhi June 20, : Calcutta High Court Judge Justice C.S. Karnan, who is facing jail term in contempt of court case, was arrested by the Kolkata police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Justice Karnan's close aide and his counsel confirmed the arrest, adding that he would move the Supreme Court tomorrow seeking Justice Karnan's release and cancellation or suspension of the jail sentence.
