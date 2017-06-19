Justice Karnan arrested in Coimbatore

Justice Karnan arrested in Coimbatore

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi June 20, : Calcutta High Court Judge Justice C.S. Karnan, who is facing jail term in contempt of court case, was arrested by the Kolkata police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Justice Karnan's close aide and his counsel confirmed the arrest, adding that he would move the Supreme Court tomorrow seeking Justice Karnan's release and cancellation or suspension of the jail sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... 17 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Tue Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC