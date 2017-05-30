Jindal Poly Films rumoured to buy European assets of DuPont Teijin Films
India's largest polyester-based packaging film company Jindal Poly Films Ltd is allegedly in talks to buy the European production assets of DuPont Teijin Films for an estimated $300m. If completed, the acquisition will propel the company to the world's largest in a category dominated by Chinese conglomerate Kangde Xin Composite Material, multinationals like ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell, and Reliance Industries, claims The Economic Times India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Confectionery News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC