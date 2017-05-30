Islamic State unable to establish hold in India, 90 ISIS sympathisers arrested: Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the Narendra Modi government had worked towards countering left wing extremism Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the government has been successful in countering the challenges posed by the Islamic State terrorist group. Despite having a large Muslim population, Islamic State has been unable to establish a hold in India, he added.
