INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ri...

INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

AGRA, India, June 15 In the backstreets of Agra's Muslim quarter, where shoes have been made for centuries, small-scale manufacturers are firing workers and families cutting back on spending as a government crackdown on cattle slaughter ripples through the community. The election of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party three years ago has emboldened right-wing Hindu groups to push harder for protection of the cow, an animal they consider sacred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Non- Violent Cultures 3 hr Killer cows 1
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 7 hr fedup 25
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC