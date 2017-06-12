INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry

AGRA, India, June 15 In the backstreets of Agra's Muslim quarter, where shoes have been made for centuries, small-scale manufacturers are firing workers and families cutting back on spending as a government crackdown on cattle slaughter ripples through the community. The election of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party three years ago has emboldened right-wing Hindu groups to push harder for protection of the cow, an animal they consider sacred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.