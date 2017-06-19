India's shopkeepers scramble before tax changes take effect
In this June 15, 2017 photo, Sanjiv Mehra, a toy shop owner checks his ledger at his shop in Khan Market, New Delhi, India. Indian businesses are in a tizzy trying to comply with a long-awaited reform in the country's sales regime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|7 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|7
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|21 hr
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC