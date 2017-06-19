India's Maharashtra state to waive $5.27 billion in farm debts

India's Maharashtra state, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, will waive $5.27 billion of farm loans, the latest state to offer relief to farmers reeling from losses caused by bad weather. The state, ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party , has decided to write off debts up to 150,000 rupees for 8.9 million farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

