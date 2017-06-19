India's advice for pregnant women to ...

India's advice for pregnant women to shun meat, lust derided

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this Oct. 22, 2011 file photo, a doctor examines a pregnant woman at the district women's hospital, in Allahabad, in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. India's government is advising pregnant women to avoid all meat, eggs and lusty thoughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister 2 hr Gremlin 2
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... 5 hr andet1987 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC