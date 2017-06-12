Indians have 'rather few' deposits: S...

Indians have 'rather few' deposits: Swiss banks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Money held by Indians in Swiss banks declined to a record low of 1.2 billion franc at the end of 2015, as per the latest available official data. However, no official data is available for money in other global hubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister 5 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Sat sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC