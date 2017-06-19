Indian soldiers, suspected rebels, clash at Kashmir school
Indian army vehicles can be seen stationed inside the Delhi Public School where armed militants took cover after opening fire on a group of soldiers on the eve of Eid, according to police. Photo: AFP Government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir were locked in an intense battle Sunday with armed militants who took cover in a school after opening fire on a group of soldiers on the eve of Eid, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Sat
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Sat
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC