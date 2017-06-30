Indian Prime Minister Modi to meet wi...

Indian Prime Minister Modi to meet with Trump in Washington

India announced Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington later this month for his first meeting with President Donald Trump. Ties between the two countries prospered under former U.S. President Barack Obama, when India was seen as a partner to balance China's growing weight in Asia.

