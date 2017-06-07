Indian police open fire on protesting farmers, killing six

Violence broke out today during a farmers protest in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh following which curfew was today clamped in Pipalya Mandi area and prohibitory orders imposed in other parts of the district officials said Chouhan also said that to handle the situation emerging in future in wake of steep fall in prices of agriculture produce, State Government has chose to form price stabilisation fund of Rs 1,000 crore. The protesting farmers also got into a scuffle with the District Collector and the Superintendent of police while demanding presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.