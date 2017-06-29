Indian photographera s project asks w...

Indian photographera s project asks whether cows are more valued than women

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

An Indian photographer is using images of women wearing a fake cow mask as they go about their daily routines to raise awareness about the country's treatment of women. Sujatro Ghosh, 23, said his project is designed to raise a controversial question in the Hindu-majority country: Does India value cattle more than women? Ghosh's work includes photographs of women playing piano, talking on the phone and posing on city streets all while wearing a latex cow mask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Jun 24 wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Jun 24 BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC