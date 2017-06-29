Indian photographera s project asks whether cows are more valued than women
An Indian photographer is using images of women wearing a fake cow mask as they go about their daily routines to raise awareness about the country's treatment of women. Sujatro Ghosh, 23, said his project is designed to raise a controversial question in the Hindu-majority country: Does India value cattle more than women? Ghosh's work includes photographs of women playing piano, talking on the phone and posing on city streets all while wearing a latex cow mask.
