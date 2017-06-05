Indian, Pakistani troops trade fire on LoC
Jammu, June 11 - Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on Sunday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said. Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Rajouri district's Bhimber Gali sector at 9.45 a.m., Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.
